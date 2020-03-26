Two people found shot to death in Sahuarita home
Two people found shot to death in Sahuarita home

  • Updated
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Sahuarita police are investigating a homicide case involving two people in the town several miles south of Tucson.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at a home in the 800 block of W. Vuelta Granadina on Thursday March 26 just before 9:30 a.m.

Inside were two people with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency responders declared them dead at the scene, the Sahuarita Police Department said in a news release.

The department did not release any information about the victims and said the investigation is in the early stages.

The department said there are no known outstanding suspects.

