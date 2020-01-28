Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Arizona as jackpot soars

If you bought a Powerball ticket for the Jan. 25 drawing, check your numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Tucson. As of Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020, the prize was unclaimed.

The ticket was sold at Circle K, 4570 S. Campbell Ave.

Another ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Arco AM/PM, 10601 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, and the prize was claimed Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Both of these tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number in the Jan. 25 drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 9, 17, 36, 67, and Powerball 18.

The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, is estimated at $394 million. A Powerball jackpot has not been won in 2020.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

