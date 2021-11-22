Two Tucson-area schools win National Blue Ribbon Award

Part of why Mesquite was once again a recipient of the National Blue Ribbon Award was its modified instructional model in response to learning during COVID, which allowed educators to teach either an in-person or online cohort, ensuring teachers weren’t overworked trying to keep up with both models, Vargo said.

Another contributor to Mesquite’s high test scores is its innovative math “enrich and reteach” program, implemented throughout the Vail district. Students are tested on their understanding of the weekly math lesson. If they show proficiency, they next participate in activities that reinforce the math lessons and offer real-world applications. If they need extra support, students are retaught the lesson by a different teacher, ensuring new perspectives and strategies are shared.

Students are given very little opportunity to fail, Vargo said. If reteaching doesn’t help, after-school tutoring is provided. The next step is attending intercession — four days of school during the first week of spring or fall break. It’s a system of intervention, Vargo said, and it creates a web of support around students.

Both Mesquite and Fruchthendler take proactive approaches to raising test scores. Pre-pandemic and during remote learning, this translated into their student bodies passing the state tests with percentages in the high 70s and up.