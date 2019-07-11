A Pima County supervisor is pushing for two Tucson schools to be considered as alternative locations for housing migrant families, days after a tentative deal was announced to have them stay at the juvenile detention center.
Supervisor Richard Elias confirmed Thursday that two closed TUSD schools are possible locations to house migrant families.
The discussions are in the early stages.
"We owe it to our migrant guests to find the best possible locations," Elias said.
County officials announced Monday that they had reached a tentative agreement with Catholic Community Services to house the families in an unused portion of the juvenile detention center.
Some critics have opposed putting the families in a detention facility.
TUSD is willing to work with the county on the proposal, Gabriel Trujillo, the district's superintendent said Thursday.