Migrant shelter / PIma County

Migrant families may be housed in open space at the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center in Tucson under a lease agreement with Catholic Community Services.

 Courtesy of Pima County

A Pima County supervisor is pushing for two Tucson schools to be considered as alternative locations for housing migrant families, days after a tentative deal was announced to have them stay at the juvenile detention center.

Supervisor Richard Elias confirmed Thursday that two closed TUSD schools are possible locations to house migrant families.

The discussions are in the early stages. 

"We owe it to our migrant guests to find the best possible locations," Elias said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County officials announced Monday that they had reached a tentative agreement with Catholic Community Services to house the families in an unused portion of the juvenile detention center.

Some critics have opposed putting the families in a detention facility.

TUSD is willing to work with the county on the proposal, Gabriel Trujillo, the district's superintendent said Thursday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

 

 

Contact Curt at 573-4224 or cprendergast@tucson.com

Reporter

Joe has been with the Star for six years. He covers politics as well as the city of Tucson and other municipalities in Southern Arizona. He graduated from the UA and previously worked for the Arizona Daily Sun.

Reporter

Brenna explains how national, state and local K-12 education issues impact Tucson schools. She's a proud product of Arizona public schools. Send her news tips, story ideas and existential life questions at bbailey@tucson.com.