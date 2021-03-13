Two Tucson synagogues are joining forces

Many Jews are familiar with the old joke of a Jewish man stranded on a desert island for years. His rescuers note that he built two synagogues and when asked for an explanation, he said, “The first one I attend, but I wouldn’t set foot in the other one.”

This bit of Hebraic humor illustrates the tradition of loyalty that most synagogue members feel towards their house of worship — whatever the denomination.

Two local synagogues, Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Road, and Congregation Or Chadash, 3939 N. Alvernon Way, have decided on a different concept — partnering to create a new synagogue with a new mission, even a new name: Kol Ami (Hebrew for “All of My People”).

To understand the path forward of these two synagogues, let’s take a glance back to their past, leading up to the present.

The idea for Temple Emanu-El evolved from a meeting in 1904, according to the synagogue’s website. It would be the first synagogue in the Arizona Territory, which would not achieve statehood until 1912. Participants hoped the house of worship at 564 S. Stone Ave. could be completed in 12 months. It was actually six years later, when the congregation conducted its first service on the eve of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), 1910. Worshippers braved the dusty, unpaved thoroughfare to attend the service.