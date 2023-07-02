Two separate wildfires are burning this weekend in Santa Cruz County, Coronado National Forest Service officials say.

The Corral Nuevo wildfire started Friday about 12:30 p.m., north of Ruby Road and near Atascosa Ridge. Late Saturday, the fire had been holding steady at about 150 acres, official said.

About two miles south of Corra lNuevo, the Beehive Fire has grown to about 1,500 acres, Coronado Forest officials say in a Facebook post.

The forest service began retardant and water bucket drops on the wildfires Friday. Crews are expected to continue to fight the wildfires throughout the day Sunday.

The cause of the wildfires is still under investigation.