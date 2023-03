A University of Arizona sophomore will be one of the contestants on "Wheel of Fortune" next week for the game show's annual College Week Spring Break series.

Sydney Roberson, a UA biology student, will appear in the 'Wheel" episode airing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 on ABC.

Roberson, who is a member of the Flying Samaritans group at UA, will face off against fellow college students for the chance to win cash prizes, vacations and new cars.