A University of Arizona sophomore won nearly $60,000 and a tropical vacation after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” this week.

Sydney Roberson, a UA biology student, won a total of $59,482 and a trip to Aruba while she was a contestant on the game show’s annual College Week Spring Break series on Tuesday.

In a clip posted on the game show’s social media accounts, Roberson is seen correctly guessing the bonus round puzzle, which added $40,000 to her winnings. Her parents then joined her on stage to celebrate her big win.

During the episode, Roberson, who is a member of the Flying Samaritans group at the UA, faced off against fellow college students for the chance to win cash prizes, vacations and new cars.

In a Wheel of Fortune Instagram video, Roberson said she was still in shock and it was surreal to win the game she’s watched since childhood.