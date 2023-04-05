A University of Arizona sophomore won nearly $60,000 and a tropical vacation after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” this week.
Sydney Roberson, a UA biology student, won a total of $59,482 and a trip to Aruba while she was a contestant on the game show’s annual College Week Spring Break series on Tuesday.
In a clip posted on the game show’s social media accounts, Roberson is seen correctly guessing the bonus round puzzle, which added $40,000 to her winnings. Her parents then joined her on stage to celebrate her big win.
During the episode, Roberson, who is a member of the Flying Samaritans group at the UA, faced off against fellow college students for the chance to win cash prizes, vacations and new cars.
In a Wheel of Fortune Instagram video, Roberson said she was still in shock and it was surreal to win the game she’s watched since childhood.
“I told myself in the beginning oh yeah I’m going to do well but getting here I just told myself to stay calm, play as I do at home and that’s what I did and it was successful,” Roberson said in the video.
