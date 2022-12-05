U of A to hold annual Pearl Harbor remembrance Wednesday

The University of Arizona Navy ROTC unit will mark the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a ceremony at 7 a.m. Wednesday on campus.
The annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observance will take place at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial near Old Main.
The memorial, featuring an outline of the battleship and bronze medallions for each of the 1,177 crew members killed on Dec. 7, 1941, was dedicated in 2016, a few days before the 75th anniversary of the attack.
