U of A to hold annual Pearl Harbor remembrance Wednesday

A U.S. Navy ROTC honor guard stands at attention on the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during a ceremony at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Dec. 7, 2017. At right, USMC Col. Patrick L. Wall reads the names of the eight Arizonans killed that day on the USS Arizona.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

The University of Arizona Navy ROTC unit will mark the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a ceremony at 7 a.m. Wednesday on campus.

The annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day observance will take place at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial near Old Main.

The memorial, featuring an outline of the battleship and bronze medallions for each of the 1,177 crew members killed on Dec. 7, 1941, was dedicated in 2016, a few days before the 75th anniversary of the attack.

