U.S. Border Patrol agents and Mexican Federal police recently discovered the 124th illegal cross-border tunnel within the Tucson sector since 1990, the agency says.
#TucsonSector Border Patrol agents with the cooperation of Mexican Federal Police located an illicit cross-border tunnel on the west side of Nogales on Wednesday. This is the 125th tunnel discovered by Border Patrol since 1990. @PoliciaFedMx pic.twitter.com/FC9vuKfR8y— CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) December 5, 2019
Authorities found the incomplete tunnel, over three-feet-wide and four-feet-tall, running underneath the Nogales streets extending 20 feet into the U.S. on Wednesday, a CBP news release said.
The tunnel was located about 10 feet underground concealed in the floor of an existing drainage system with dirt and a Styrofoam, concrete mixture.
Authorities were conducting a bi-national tunnel sweep of the storm water drainage system serving both nations, the agency said.
Agents will monitor the site until it can be sealed with a concrete filler.