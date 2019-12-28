U.S. government will appeal judge's ruling against Rosemont Mine

Soto's ruling came in response to separate lawsuits filed by the Tohono O'Odham, Pascua Yaqui and Hopi tribes, and by four environmental groups including the Tucson-based Save the Scenic Santa Ritas and Center for Biological Diversity.

The Justice Department, like Hudbay, made no mention in its appeal notice, filed Dec. 23, as to what legal grounds it will cite to challenge Soto's ruling.

It filed the appeal notice on behalf of the Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. government in general and several federal officials, including Coronado National Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Hudbay filed its appeal notice on Dec. 20.

"We don’t comment on pending litigation. Our positions on appeal will be stated in any briefs we file during the course of the appeal," said Andrew Smith, a senior Justice Department trial attorney, in an email to the Star on Friday.

Such an appeal notice is a "placeholder" used to indicate the readiness to appeal, in anticipation of a briefing schedule to be set later by the 9th Circuit, said Glenn McCormick, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix.