U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva cruises to re-election in Arizona's CD2

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva cruises to re-election in Arizona's CD2

Candidates for Arizona Congressional District 3: Raul Grijalva, left, and Daniel Wood.

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva cruised to re-election, knocking off political newcomer Daniel Wood in the race to represent Arizona’s Congressional District 3.

Grijalva, 72, a Democrat, had already built a big lead toward securing his 10th congressional term by garnering 67% of the first roughly 191,000 votes, according to results released Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m.

Grijalva has represented the district, which includes the western part of Tucson and extends to the U.S.-Mexico and Arizona-California borders, since 2003. He’s a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump and construction of a border wall, and has served as the chair of the Natural Resources Committee since 2019.

He won his re-election bid just two months after testing positive for the coronavirus after flying from Arizona to Washington, D.C., to attend a hearing about the clearing of Black Lives Matters protesters by Trump from Lafayette Park on June 1. He has since recovered, but has acknowledged lingering effects.

Wood, 42, a Trump-aligned Iraq War veteran and former police officer, faced an uphill battle in unseating Grijalva. He raised just $35,000 compared to Grijalva’s $774,000. He lives in Maricopa in the Phoenix Metropolitan area, although federal candidates are not required to live in the district they run in. He was criticized for promoting QAnon-linked conspiracies about the coronavirus.

