U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva cruises to re-election in Arizona's CD2

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva cruised to re-election, knocking off political newcomer Daniel Wood in the race to represent Arizona’s Congressional District 3.

Grijalva, 72, a Democrat, had already built a big lead toward securing his 10th congressional term by garnering 67% of the first roughly 191,000 votes, according to results released Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m.

Grijalva has represented the district, which includes the western part of Tucson and extends to the U.S.-Mexico and Arizona-California borders, since 2003. He’s a staunch opponent of President Donald Trump and construction of a border wall, and has served as the chair of the Natural Resources Committee since 2019.