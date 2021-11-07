U.S. veteran and wife receive keys to new mortgage free home in Tucson

A U.S. Army veteran and his wife have received the keys to their new mortgage-free home in Tucson, a year after local homebuilder Miramonte Homes surprised them with the new home as part of the Operation Finally Home program.

Operation Finally Home, a program dedicated to building homes for military heroes and their families, and Miramonte Homes partnered to build the home for Army Spc. Sean Shields and his wife, Bree.

On Oct. 29, 2020, the couple arrived at an event thinking they were there to support the Operation Finally Home Program. Instead they were surprised with a new home, located near East Speedway and North Swan Road.

The couple cut the ribbon for their new home Saturday.

“We have thought a lot about this day for the past year,” Bree Shields said. “Now the time has come, and I still don’t have words to adequately describe our gratitude and the way that this home will change the trajectory of our lives.”

Sean Shields was deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 and was part of over 70 combat missions, multiple fire fights and improvised explosive device detonations. He sustained injuries to both knees in these battles, resulting in Shields having to use a cane or scooter to get around. He also dealt with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.