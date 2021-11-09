U.S. wants to force federal worker to reveal name in suit vs. vaccine mandate

But, while Brnovich is suing on behalf of the state, he also has arranged to sue jointly with a private attorney who represents the unnamed federal worker, one who is not eligible for a religious exemption and says he believes his request for a medical exemption "will almost certainly be denied.''

"He will either be subject to dismissal from his employment, or will suffer serious violations of his constitutional rights to bodily integrity and to refuse medical treatment,'' the lawsuit states.

DeMott told Liburdi that, at least for the moment, Doe's claims of harm are "conjectural.''

"Doe is at no risk of being forced to receive medical treatment,'' he said.

If he did lose his job, that's not sufficient grounds to hold up enforcement of the executive order, as he could later seek financial compensation, DeMott said.

But that presumes the worker can sue without being identified.

"The government takes seriously any concern that a plaintiff would be subject to retaliatory physical or mental harm by participating in litigation,'' DeMott told the judge. But he gave no credence to the claim that somehow the employee is at risk because of a "host of ominous and threatening comments'' by the president.