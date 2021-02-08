UA anti-racism project to show everyday experiences through virtual reality

A new virtual reality, anti-racism pilot project at the University of Arizona will potentially help people better understand the experiences of others dealing with racist and discrimination in everyday life.

Bryan Carter, director of the UA’s Center for Digital Humanities, along with a team of researchers are building the project that will re-create experiences of racism and discrimination with use of augmented reality headsets and mobile devices.

A $50,000 grant is helping the team develop the “Anti-Racism Extended Reality Studio” to test the capacity of these “immersive and interactive” tools, including video capture, virtual reality and digital narrative, UA said.

"By creating these scenarios, we're hoping to engage people differently and help people step into the shoes of others by being an actual first-person observer,” Carter said. “You're within a space and observing things that are happening around you and to you."

The hope is one day pair this with the readings and discussions happening as a part of orientations or diversity training on campus for incoming faculty, resident assistants and new employees.