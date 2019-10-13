The University of Arizona Cancer Center is hosting a series of town halls across Arizona to engage communities in policymaking to improve cancer prevention and care in the state.
The town halls will inform state policymakers about the cancer burden in Arizona and funding for biomedical and community-engaged research, the center said in a news release. Another goal of the center is to increase its visibility as a statewide center for cancer prevention, treatment, research and survivorship.
Dr. Omar A. Contreras, UA Cancer Center program director of policy and translational research, and state Sen. Heather Carter, associate director at the Arizona Center for Rural Health, will facilitate the first town hall in Flagstaff on Monday.
“Communities across Arizona exhibit a higher burden of certain types of cancer than others,” Contreras said in a news release. “Data indicate that cancer disparities continue to prevail among underserved and underresourced communities, as well as members of racial and ethnic groups.”
The Hispanic community has a higher mortality rate from prostate cancer than white, non-Hispanics, Contreras said. Compared to white non-Hispanics, African-Americans are more likely to die from colorectal cancer, he said.
The town halls will connect quantitative data and people’s narratives to inform policymakers, Contreras said.
The other four town halls — in Kingman, Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma — will be scheduled in the spring. The events in Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma will be in Spanish and English.
The series will help the center in planning the UA Cancer Center Policy Summit for summer 2020 in Phoenix, the news release said. The summit will bring in cancer and policy experts across the nation to provide information on best practices and tools to engage in public policymaking.