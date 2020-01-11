UA cardiologist to discuss heart failure at 33rd annual Green Valley lecture series

Dr. Aaron Wolfson, a cardiologist who is a member of the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center, will kick off the 33rd annual Green Valley Lecture Series with a talk about heart failure.

The free event begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Canoa Hills Recreation Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol.

Wolfson will present “Understanding Heart Failure: When to ask for an Advanced Heart Disease Referral.”

Heart failure is a chronic illness that affects roughly 6 million Americans and is associated with shortened lifespan, limited physical tolerance for exercise and a worse overall quality of life, according to a news release.

The presentation will cover who is affected by the illness, what management options exist and when a patient may need to be considered for more advanced heart failure therapies.

Wolfson is on the advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology team at the UA College of Medicine and practices at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.

The lecture will include time for questions and answers. No reservations are required and refreshments will be provided.

