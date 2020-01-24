UA exhibit highlights career of Raúl H Castro, Arizona's only Hispanic governor

As Arizona’s first and only Mexican American Governor, Raúl H. Castro’s achievements are well-documented, and those accomplishments are on display beginning Friday at the University of Arizona’s Special Collections building.

In Castro’s four decades of public service, he not only served as Arizona’s governor but as a U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, Bolivia and Argentina. He also was Pima County attorney, a Pima County Superior Court judge, lawyer, teacher and even prize-fighter, according to Star archives.

Steve Hussman, political affairs archivist at UA and curator of this exhibit, said he spent about nine months pulling the pieces speaking to the importance of Castro’s life.

“I really wanted to highlight his career and the impact that he had on the people of Arizona and beyond,” Hussman said. “I chose Raúl Castro because of his persistence in overcoming discrimination and bigotry and becoming our governor of Arizona.”

One of the most important pieces of the exhibit for visitors to look out for is a painting loaned by Phoenix artist James Covarrubias called “El Cuento de Raúl Castro,” or Raúl Castro’s Story, which he began painting in the 1980’s, according to Hussman.