UA food drives will benefit Campus Pantry, Community Food Bank

The UA4Food program is holding several food drives on campus in the coming weeks to benefit the UA Campus Pantry and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
There will be a faculty and staff food drive from March 4 to April 8. Check the UA4Food website at www.ua4food.arizona.edu
- to find participating departments and ambassadors.
- “Stuff the CatTran” will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, at the Cherry Avenue pullout at North Cherry Avenue and East University Boulevard. The 11th annual “Stuff the CatTran” is organized by the Classified Staff Council, Parking & Transportation Services, Appointed Professional Advisory Council and UA Community Relations.
- The general public can contribute food or cash at the drive-up event.
- There will be food drives at this year’s UA Spring Fling, April 3-5, including getting $5 off a wristband for donating four cans of food.
For more information go to www.ua4food.arizona.edu or www.communityfoodbank.org/UA4food