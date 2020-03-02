UA food drives will benefit Campus Pantry, Community Food Bank

UA food drives will benefit Campus Pantry, Community Food Bank

Food drives benefiting the UA Campus Pantry and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will be held at this year’s UA Spring Fling.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star/

The UA4Food program is holding several food drives on campus in the coming weeks to benefit the UA Campus Pantry and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

There will be a faculty and staff food drive from March 4 to April 8. Check the UA4Food website at www.ua4food.arizona.edu

  • to find participating departments and ambassadors.
  • “Stuff the CatTran” will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, at the Cherry Avenue pullout at North Cherry Avenue and East University Boulevard. The 11th annual “Stuff the CatTran” is organized by the Classified Staff Council, Parking & Transportation Services, Appointed Professional Advisory Council and UA Community Relations.
  • The general public can contribute food or cash at the drive-up event.
  • There will be food drives at this year’s UA Spring Fling, April 3-5, including getting $5 off a wristband for donating four cans of food.

For more information go to www.ua4food.arizona.edu or www.communityfoodbank.org/UA4food

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News