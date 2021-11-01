 Skip to main content
UA homecoming week in motion

  • Updated

Wilbur and Wilma Wildcat celebrate the lighting of the "A" on “A” Mountain on Sunday night, signifying the start of 2021 homecoming week at the University of Arizona, which culminates with the homecoming football game against the California Bears at noon on Saturday. Events during the week include reunions for the classes of 1970 and 1971, a homecoming bonfire, the crowning of royalty, the Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party and a commencement for the Class of 2020, which did not have a regular graduation ceremony last year. For more information, go to arizonaalumni.com/homecoming

 Ana Beltran, Arizona Daily Star

The lighting of the “A” on Sunday night, signifying the start of 2021 University of Arizona homecoming week.

