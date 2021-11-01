UA homecoming week in motion

The lighting of the "A" on “A” Mountain on Sunday night signified the start of 2021 homecoming week at the University of Arizona, culminating with the homecoming football game against the California Bears at noon Saturday. Events during the week include reunions for the classes of 1970 and 1971, a homecoming bonfire, the crowning of royalty, a Wildcat for Life Tailgate Party and a commencement for the Class of 2020, which did not have a regular graduation ceremony last year.