UA hosting public forum on U.S.-Iran relations

The University of Arizona is hosting a public forum on U.S.-Iran relations on Thursday, Jan. 23.
“Frenemies: U.S.-Iran Relations over the Years,” co-sponsored by the UA’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies and the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, begins at 7 p.m. in Room 150 of the Harvill Building, 1103 E. Second St.
Anne Betteridge, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies and a professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, will moderate the event.
The featured speakers and topics include:
- Richard Eaton, history professor, will give the historical background of the situation, including the 1953 coup and the 1979 revolution.
- Faten Ghosn, associate professor in the School of Government and Public Policy, will discuss demonizing of adversaries, political images and international law.
- David Dunford, former U.S. ambassador to Oman and Center for Middle Eastern Studies associate, will focus on the role of U.S. policy and its impact on Middle Eastern regional players and interregional relations.
Kamran Talattof, professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, will focus on the complexity of Iranian perspectives about the current situation, as well as English-language news sources.