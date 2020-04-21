UA institute hosts Giffords, Flake in discussion on bipartisan COVID-19 response

The University of Arizona’s National Institute for Civil Discourse is broadcasting a virtual discussion with former government leaders who speak on the importance of bipartisan response to COVID-19.

The hour-long discussion, “Healthy Bipartisanship in the Time of COVID-19,” will be streamed at 5:30 p.m. and will include former secretaries of Health and Human Services Mike Leavitt and Sylvia Burwell, former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords (Dem.-AZ) and U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (Rep.-AZ), former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (Dem.) and former Governor and EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman (Rep.).

The former leaders will discuss lessons they learned while serving in government that are relevant to the current government’s response to the coronavirus, the institute said in a news release.

Daschle and Whitman will reflect on their time in government when September 11 happened, and talk about the importance of bipartisanship as the country recovered from the terrorist attacks, said Keith Allred, the institute’s executive director and host of Thursday’s discussion.

Leavitt and Burwell will provide advice to the general public and to elected officials on how they should be responding in order to overcome the current pandemic, Allred said.

He said Leavitt reminds people that it’s important to recognize that the virus is biological and is happening regardless of people’s political views, and that pandemics always bring about changes in politics and economics in society.

“They talk through the need to address both the public health and economic parts of it,”Allred said, summarizing Burwell and Leavitt’s part of the pre-recorded discussion. “You can’t really successfully address one and not the other.”