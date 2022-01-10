UA is prepared to change from in-person classes if needed over COVID problems

The UA is committed to starting the spring semester Wednesday with in-person classes but will monitor COVID-19 case counts and is prepared to change plans, the school's president said Monday.

"We are moving forward with great trepidation," President Robert Robbins said about opening with in-person classes.

The school will monitor case numbers, positivity rates, the number of students isolating in special dorm rooms and how hospitals in the Tucson community are doing with the number of patients before any decisions are made to change from the current plan.

Robbins said while students need the stability of in-person classes the school must take as many steps possible to mitigate the virus on campus.

The school is requiring everyone on campus to wear surgical-grade masks or better (KN95, N95, KF94 or N99) in most indoor settings because cloth masks are no longer sufficient protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant. The masks will be made available in campus buildings and outside classrooms. The school has about 150,000 high quality masks available in its stockpile, Robbins said.