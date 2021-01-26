UA-led asteroid mission announces May 10 departure date for spaceship's return trip to Earth

OSIRIS-REx is set to begin its two-year journey back to Earth on May 10, but the spacecraft has one last job to do first.

The University of Arizona-led mission announced plans Tuesday to send the unmanned probe on a final pass by the asteroid Bennu to gather some high-resolution pictures before heading home with its precious payload of rock samples.

Mission spokeswoman Erin Morton said the spacecraft was originally scheduled to head for home as soon as its departure window opens in March, but the team has since plotted out a new, more efficient return route. By waiting until May 10, the spaceship will save more than enough fuel for one last approach to the asteroid, while still arriving back at Earth as planned on Sept. 24, 2023.

The proposed flyby in early April will give researchers a look at the scars left on Bennu’s surface when the probe successfully touched down there in October.

The sampling arm on OSIRIS-REx made contact with the surface for about six seconds, just long enough to blast the asteroid with compressed nitrogen gas and send up a cloud of debris so big it surprised even the experts.

Morton said the mission team just couldn’t pass up a chance to study the physics and the fallout of that man-made explosion one last time before heading home.