UA-led space mission blasted boulders around Bennu during historic touchdown last year

"These observations were not in the original mission plan, so we were excited to go back and document what we did," said Dathon Golish, a member of the OSIRIS-REx image processing working group, headquartered at UA. "The team really pulled together for this one last hurrah."

This is NASA’s first mission to collect samples from an asteroid and return them to Earth. The gravel and dust scooped up last year is thought to be 4.5 billion years old and may hold clues about the formation of the solar system and the origins of life.

The spacecraft was launched in 2016 and entered orbit around Bennu at the end of 2018, after a 1.25 billion-mile journey to chase down the asteroid. Since then, OSIRIS-REx has traveled another 1 billion miles.

The mission will enter a new phase on May 10, when OSIRIS-REx will fire its main engine and begin its two-year journey back to Earth.

Once it gets here, the spacecraft will jettison a return capsule filled with asteroid samples that is slated to land under parachutes at a military test range west of Salt Lake City on Sept. 24, 2023.

That will mark the end of the mission, but not of OSIRIS-REx. Depending on available funding and the condition of the spacecraft, it may be sent out again to photograph another asteroid in near-Earth orbit.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.