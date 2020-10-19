UA-led space mission set for historic touch-and-go Tuesday on distant asteroid

Because of an 18-minute communication delay between the Earth and Bennu, the spacecraft will guide itself to the surface using a command sequence that was uploaded into its onboard computer in advance.

When the craft gets close enough to the boulder-strewn collection site, its 11-foot sampling arm will reach down and touch the surface with a disc resembling the air filter from a classic car. A blast of nitrogen will be used to stir up the surface, sending dust and small rocks into the collection disc.

The team from the UA, Lockheed Martin and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center will only get basic telemetry — beamed back at a rate far slower than a text message — as OSIRIS-REx moves through the series of maneuvers.

The craft is slated to transmit a more detailed report — including photos and video — on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

It could take more than a week for the team to determine if the sampling mission was a success.

OSIRIS-REx principal investigator and UA professor Dante Lauretta said they will examine footage from the spacecraft’s sampling camera to see if the arm made good contact with the surface and what happened when the compressed nitrogen gas was triggered.