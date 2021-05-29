UA linguistics prof.: Role of language goes beyond communication

“Ten years is, I think, enough time to create or start some policy changes either locally or nationally in the U.S. that impact indigenous people and language and education,” Zepeda said.

Her work has become increasingly important as the Tohono O’odham language has become endangered. Zepeda says UNESCO adding the language on its endangered list in 2018 has helped create awareness as the Tohono O’odham work to preserve the language by teaching it to their children.

She believes the Tohono O’odham are in a good situation because several people in their 40s and older still speak O’odham fluently. Coupled with the increased awareness in recent years, these speakers can help boost efforts in keeping the language alive as the O’odham work to close the gap between fluent speakers and those who don’t speak the language.

Zepeda said she feels privileged to be able to study her first language, and she is always discovering something new about the O'odham language.

“When you study the language you're allowed that kind of privilege to stand back and look at your own language and you discover how it works, that it's very sophisticated sometimes and then other times it's very basic,” she said. “So it’s kind of like finding something new about your language every time.”

