UA looks to build $45 million facility for Arizona Public Media

The University of Arizona wants to build a $45 million home for Arizona Public Media.

The nonprofit public broadcaster, which produces independent television and radio content, is a registered trademark of the board and is partially supported by the UA.

On Thursday, the Arizona Board of Regents Finance, Capital and Resources Committee approved a motion to construct a new AZPM facility. It won't get final approval, however, until the full board makes a final vote at its meeting later this month.

AZPM is currently housed in the Modern Languages Building on the UA’s campus. But if the proposal passes, an AZPM building would be built south of campus at The Bridges, which is a mixed-use development of tech, retail and residential real-estate near Kino Parkway and Interstate 10. The Bridges is also the site of the UA's Tech Park.

The UA is a partner in The Bridges project, and has already leased 60,000 square feet of space to be the anchor tenant in a research space called The Refinery, which is still under construction.