The UA has opened another global micro-campus, this time in Lima, Peru.
The micro-campuses allow a student to earn both a degree from the University of Arizona and from a partnering university in that country. In this case the UA is teaming up with Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas in Lima.
The micro-campus at the Lima university offers six academic paths, including accelerated master’s options, allowing students to earn up to three degrees in as little as five years.
UA colleges that offer degrees at the Lima micro-campus include the College of Architecture, Planning & Landscape Architecture; the Eller College of Management; the College of Engineering; the James E. Rogers College of Law; and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Students can complete U.S.-accredited degrees entirely in Lima or choose to study for a period of time at the UA's campus in Tucson. UA students can also choose to study abroad at the Lima campus.
“Micro-campuses provide students worldwide with affordable access to a top-quality education while promoting joint research with international partners,” Brent White, vice provost for global affairs and dean of global campuses, said in a news release. “They also create innovative opportunities for collaboration." He said professors from Lima will visit the UA next spring to teach classes.
Founded in 1994, the private Lima university offers 20 graduate and more than 45 undergraduate programs. It is the only university in Peru accredited at the highest level by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
The UA has fully operational micro-campus sites in Qingdao, China; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Ajman, United Arab Emirates; and Amman, Jordan. Five additional locations are launching over the next academic year.