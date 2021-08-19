UA, Pascua Yaqui Tribe partnering to help members attain higher-education goals

Preciado said the Yaqui Education Division is comprised of 10 programs that support members from early childhood through doctoral programs, including 340 college and university students. “We want to get technical assistance from the UA in areas of sustainability, health services, information technology and more,” she said.

“We need resources leveraged in these (goal) areas, mentorship programs and training that puts the UA in connection with our students as young as elementary school so they can see themselves as scholars and continue their education. It is really important to us to bring the face of the UA to tribal reservation children so they can have the confidence to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering, arts and math fields,” said the tribal education director.

A possibility is to turn a recreational vehicle into a mobile classroom and have Yaqui students attending the UA come and teach STEAM fields to youth in the eight Yaqui communities in Pima and Maricopa counties, said Preciado.

She said there are 4,000 tribally-enrolled students in K-12th grades and students primarily attend the Tucson Unified School District, but there are also Yaqui students attending Sunnyside, Tempe Elementary, Tempe Union High and Kyrene school districts. The tribe also has a strong working relationship with Maricopa Community Colleges.