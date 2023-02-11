Find a pencil sharpener with wings, a cat riding a pencil and a zine wearing a pair of roller skates on one of Tucson’s newest murals at the University of Arizona Poetry Center.
The mural, located in the center’s children’s and teen area, is a colorful homage to the world of zines or “self-published booklets that have been made by artists, writers, and radicals for generations, with roots in subcultures including science fiction and punk rock,” according to the UA Poetry Center’s
website.
The mural was recently completed by artist Ana Santos Acinas of
Alley Cat Murals. She was inspired by her own zine-making years in the ‘90s while growing up in the Basque Country of Spain.
Andrea Morabito
For the Arizona Daily Star
“It was very natural for me to reconnect again with fan zines and that kind of underground world,” she said. “I was very into the hardcore scene at that time, like punk, hardcore music. And my friends and I were doing fan zines (then) so it was pretty natural.”
Since moving to Tucson three years ago, Santos Acinas has been inspired by the vibrant colors representing Mexican folkloric culture and the unarguably stunning Arizona sunsets.
“I feel that my strength is in happiness and the brightness and that is something that I want to put on the table, that is something that I want to share with the people,” Santos Acinas said. “So I feel that there is, a lot of times, sadness in the world. So for me, it also has to have that kind of happiness. So if you are having a bad day, or if you are happy, you can see something that is going to blow your mind.”
The mural is one of the final touches to the UA Poetry Center’s new zine library and zine-making area housed in the children’s and teen section which already includes a zine-crafting station and a relaxing play box for young visitors.
The play box at the UA Poetry Center where young visitors can sit, play and read zines.
Courtesy of Wren Goblirsch
The zine library and zine-making area are part of the center’s Brave Books: Zines & Zine Libraries program which launched in 2021. The original Brave Books program was created several years ago to “celebrate a different (independent) library or bookstore around the world,” according to Wren Goblirsch, the K-12 Education & Community Engagement Specialist at the UA Poetry Center,
1508 E. Helen St.
Previous libraries and bookstores featured in the program include Shakespeare & Company in Paris, the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, Basra Central Library in Iraq and the African National Memorial Bookstore in Harlem, New York, according to the UA Poetry Center’s
website.
Although the UA Poetry Center started to dabble with zines in 2021, they expanded the project last fall to give people more time to connect with the program in person.
“It sort of felt like one year was too fast of a turnaround time,” Goblirsch said. “We would start to build these relationships with people who are interested in the theme and then it would just change, so we decided to slow down a little bit. We're doing this one for the next several years (but) we haven't totally decided on our end date yet. … When we started it, things were still pretty shut down from COVID. So we were mostly doing outdoor events, distributing our zine kits, doing that kind of thing instead of people coming into the poetry center.
“So the idea behind this particular Brave Books and the reason why we chose zines was because so many kids have spent so much time in virtual schooling and we really wanted to do something that was about being creative and using your hands and getting messy and getting your message out there.”
The zine library at the UA Poetry Center features around 30 zines for visitors to read for fun or for a bit of inspiration before creating their own at the zine-making station.
The station is equipped with a few zine-making kits that include a stapled booklet for your zine’s base, two colored pencils, a glue stick, a pair of scissors, a pencil sharpener and a booklet filled with prompts to help get you started, according to Goblirsch. You can also take a kit to-go!
Part of the Zine-making area at the UA Poetry Center.
Courtesy of Wren Goblirsch
Since 2021, the UA Poetry Center has partnered with various local schools and teachers to provide zine kits for their students. Many of these completed zines will be featured in the center’s upcoming exhibit “
Cut & Paste!” which opens on Tuesday, April 4, in the Jeremy Ingalls Gallery at the UA Poetry Center.
In the last two years, the UA Poetry Center has distributed around 500 zine-making kits to local schools and libraries.
“My goal for it (the zine area) right now is to have it utilized, to have people excited about it, coming by checking it out, checking out the zines, taking zine kits, really engaging with the space, hanging out and enjoying the space and getting a little bit messy,” Goblirsch said. “Of course, we always appreciate when people clean up after themselves. But we're not a quiet library. We really, really love when people come in and use the space. … It's for kids of all ages and adults who sometimes are like kids (at heart).”
The UA Poetry Center is located at 1508 E. Helen St. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about the UA Poetry Center or the Brave Books program, visit their website.
A map and 110+ photos of Tucson's beautiful murals
First, here's a map to help you start your mural hunt 🎨
Joe Pagac Mural at Himmel Park
A woman takes a photo of the new mural by Joe Pagac at Himmel Park.
Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
La Mujer Empoderada
A passerby takes a look at Ignacio Garcia working on his La Empoderada mural adorning the east side of the MLK Apartments, Fifth Avenue and Congress Street, Tucson, Ariz., February 9, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
English Salon Spa Mural
This mural is located at English Salon Spa,
27 N. Scott Ave.
Gloria Knott / #ThisIsTucson
Arizona Arts Live mural
This mural, by Robbie Lee Harris, is located at 702 S. Stone Ave.
Gloria Knott / #ThisIsTucson
Amphitheater Middle School mural
Artist Katherine Joyce, left, videographer Arielle Alelunas and artist Ana Santos paint sections of a new mural at Amphitheater Middle School, 315 E. Prince Rd., on Friday. The 1,560 square-foot mural designed by Joe Pagac was inspired by the Amphitheater Middle School mascot, a pirate, and set in a story book format, said Pagac. Pagac and four other local artists are expected to finish on Monday. The mural was funded by Cox Communications.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
"Red Fuji" mural
This mural, by Eric Carr, is located at Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson
Fort Lowell mural
Find this giant mural at
290 W. Fort Lowell Road, made by Ignacio Garcia.
Jen Bond, This Is Tucson
Modern Aquarian mural
This mural, by Ashley White of Modern Aquarian, is at 121 E. Congress St.
Gloria Knott / #ThisIsTucson
El Tour de Tucson Inspired Mural
A biker rides past the critters taking a ride of their own in the latest Joe Pagac and team mural at Alameda Street and Court Avenue, downtown Tucson, Ariz., March 24, 2021. The biking themed mural is on the west side of the Transamerica Parking Structure and is supported by El Tour de Tucson and Tucson Medical Center.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
TMC mural by Joe Pagac
This mural at Tucson Medical Center was painted by Joe Pagac, Katherine Joyce Lester and Arielle Pagac-Alelunas in March 2021.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Danny Martin Mural at Nissan
Find a Danny Martin mural inside the showroom and office building of Thoroughbred Nissan.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Woven Bonds We've Grown Upon
"Woven Bonds We've Grown Upon" by Jessica Gonzales is in
Parque Los Arroyos, 18225 S. Avenida Arroyo Seco.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Zion City Church mural
Pictured is Joe Pagac's largest mural to date, located at Zion City Church, 2561 W. Ruthrauff Road.
Gloria Knott, This Is Tucson
Community Foundation Campus mural
This mural by Ignacio Garcia is located at 5049 E. Broadway.
Jen Bond | This Is Tucson
Frame mural
Jessica Gonzales created this mural on the entryway of Arizona Picture and Frame, 4523 E. Speedway.
Jen Bond | This Is Tucson
Ben Franklin mural
A Ben Franklin mural by Ignacio Garcia on the Frey Financial building at
2329 N. Tucson Blvd.
Becky Pallack
Downtown mural
A small dog looks out the window of a truck driving on Scott Avenue in front of the mural on the east wall of Cobra Arcade, downtown Tucson, Ariz., February 4, 2021.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Insect Tea Party
This mural is located at
329 S. Norris Ave., near Tucson Boulevard and Broadway. It was done in 2018 by Cara Gibson, Janet Miller, Lori Adkisson and Greg Yares.
Greg Yares
Pen Macias mural
Pen Macias works on a mural for a client on Broadway between Columbus Boulevard and Alvernon Way on May 25, 2020. The mural represents her client, a single mother of four who works in the health care field. One half of the mural is dedicated to the connection between mothers and their children. The other half is dedicated to the connection between nurses and patients.
Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star
Animal bicycle mural
This mural by Joe Pagac and Katherine Joyce is located along Stone Avenue near First Street.
Irene McKisson | This Is Tucson
Ignacio UFO Mural
This new mural,
5055 E. Speedway, by Ignacio Garcia is otherwordly.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Danny Martin Mural Arizona Avenue
Snap your selfie with this skeleton woman taking a selfie by Danny Martin on Arizona Avenue across from Armory Park.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Elizabeth Taylor Mural by Sean John Cannon
This mural by Sean John Cannon can be found at Old Town Apartments in Armory Park.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Danny Martin Mural Campbell Avenue
Find this mural by Danny Martin on the east wall of Momo's on Sixth Street and Campbell Avenue.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Melo Dominguez Mural
"Community Scholars" mural located at
4801 S. 12th Ave. by Melo Dominguez.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Joe Pagac Tribute Mural, Barrio Viejo
“Tribute Mural” by local artist Joe Pagac was painted at a private residence at 25 W. Simpson St. The mural was created to honor the original homeowners, Andres and Guadalupe Herrera, who built the home in 1906.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Johanna Martinez mural, Barrio Viejo
A mural by Johanna Martinez featuring Lalo Guerrero can be seen at 600 S. Meyer Ave.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Jessica Gonzales mural, barrio viejo
A monsoon inspired mural by Jessica Gonzales is painted on the wall of a private residence at 592 S. Ninth Ave.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Lash Factor Studio mural by J. Keegan Rider, Barrio Viejo
Kellie Kongnso, owner of Lash Factor Studio, commissioned muralist J. Keegan Rider to create this small mural at the southeast corner of Simpson Street and Meyer Ave.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
La Suprema Works & Events mural by Isaac Caruso, Barrio Viejo
A mural by Isaac Caruso on the north wall of La Suprema Works & Events, at 319 W. Simpson St. It's one of several murals and other works of art in the colorful Barrio Viejo neighborhood.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Ignacio Garcia Wildcat mural
Muralist Ignacio Garcia painted this cool cat on the west wall of Apple Tree Learning Center, 1010 E. Broadway.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Jessica Gonzales' Creative Machines mural
This eye-catching piece by Jessica Gonzales covers two walls at Creative Machines headquarters,
4141 E. Irvington Road.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Safe Shift
Find this Wagon Burner Arts Mural on the west wall of Safe Shift, an estate sale/resale store, at 2801 E. Grant Road
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Rock Martinez "Look Out" mural
Two murals by Rock "Cyfi" Martinez cover the north wall of Cicli Noe at 1622 S. Sixth Ave.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Wagon Burner Arts
Wagon Burner Arts created this mural on the west wall of a computer repair shop in Barrio Hollywood,
1016 W. St. Mary's Road.
Veronica M. Cruz
The Loft Cinema mural
This mural by Jessica Gonzales is on the west-facing wall of The Loft Cinema, at 3233 E. Speedway.
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star
Tuxon Hotel
The Tuxon Hotel, 960 S. Freeway, has one of Tucson's newest murals created by Joe Pagac and FORS Architecture.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Las Adelitas mural
This mural designed by Paco Velez Anzueto is nearly complete and is part of a large collection of murals that can be found on the east wall of his gallery Studio One: A Space for Art and Activism and the Toole Shed,
197 E. Toole Ave.
Veronica M. Cruz | This Is Tucson
Camila Ibarra mural
Camila Ibarra painted this Black Lives Matter mural on the side of Hotel Congress in solidarity with African Americans fighting police brutality and racial oppression.
Courtesy of Camila Ibarra
Black Lives Matter mural
Local artist Robbie Lee Harris created this mural near the Rialto Theatre as part of a Black Lives Matter mural project.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Goodwill mural
Painted by muralist Joe Pagac, this large mural is located at the Goodwill location on Fourth Avenue.
Arizona Daily Star
Prince mural
This mural on the side of the Rialto Theatre honors Prince, who died in 2016.
Arizona Daily Star
Jessica Gonzales mural
Artist Jessica Gonzales adds final touches to a mural at Antigone Books,
411 N. 4th Ave.
Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Together
Pedestrians walk past a mural on the west side of Playground Bar and Lounge, 278 E. Congress St., on April 27, 2020. The mural, painted by Jessica Gonzales, was inspired by local businesses, according to Gonzales' Facebook page. Each letter represents a Tucson business. From left to right is Old Tucson Studios, Fox Tucson Theatre, Hotel Congress, Eegee's, the Gateway Saguaro sign on Oracle and Adams Street, Hub Restaurant and Ice Creamery, Ben's Bells and the Rialto Theatre.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
The Triumph of the Human Spirit
“The Triumph of the Human Spirit” is a mural by Kurt Schlaefer on the side of a seamstress shop at 945 W. Congress St. It is based upon an art piece and poem submitted to the Resilience Project by a local survivor of sexual assault.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
RilitoBend Neighborhood
Sue Ann Breems spent more than three years and hundreds of hours working on the mosaic mural in the RillitoBend Neighborhood. It is located on the northeast
corner of Prince Road and Cactus Boulevard.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson murals
Schoolchildren paint a Butterfly Effect mural at the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave., May 10, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Joe Pagac mural on water tank
Joe Pagac transformed this 250,000-gallon water tank into a masterpiece. Find it at Tanque Verde Ranch,
14301 E. Speedway Blvd.
Courtesy Joe Pagac
Joe Pagac mural at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
Sonora Brunch Company
A mural by local artist Jessica Gonzales covers the wall of the new Sonoran Brunch Company on South Kolb Road, just north of East 22nd Street.
Andi Berlin / This is Tucson
Goddess of Agave mural
Traffic on Sixth Street speeds by the Goddess of Agave mural on the old Tucson Warehouse & Transfer Co., and the current home of Benjamin Supply, at Seventh Ave., Friday, March 22, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
UA mural
Artist Danny Martin talks about his mural, The Cactus Comet Rides Again, which features Arizona great Art Luppino, newly painted in the southeast corner of Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 14, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Palo Verde Pool mural
Part of the Palo Verde Pool mural painted by student artists and Isaac Caruso.
Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson
Palo Verde Pool mural
Muralist Isaac Caruso and four student artists painted this mural at the Palo Verde Pool.
Angela Pittenger | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
This mural was created by
Racheal Rios and Carlos Valenzuela. Find it at 86 E. Alameda Street.
Samantha Munsey
Tucson murals
Banner - University Medicine commissioned four Arizona artists to create five murals around town. This scene of flying whales, which was not yet finished when this photo was taken, was painted by Tucson muralist Joe Pagac. Find it at
2320 N. Campbell Avenue, near Grant.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
This mural, created by Phoenix muralist Lalo Cota, can be found on
3443 E. Speedway Blvd., near The Loft Cinema. Cota is a surrealist painter who draws inspiration from his Mexican-American heritage.
Samantha Munsey
Tucson murals
Another mural created by Lalo Cota for Banner - University Medicine. Find this one near Oracle and Prince at
3540 N. Oracle Road.
Samantha Munsey
Tucson murals
Find this tranquil lady on Fourth Avenue near Eighth Street. It was painted by Tucson artist Ignacio Garcia as part of a mural project commissioned by Banner - University Medicine.
Irene McKisson | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
Tucson artist Jessica Gonzales created this mural on the street-facing wall of the No-Tel Motel at
2425 N. Oracle Road.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
This mural is located at Amy's Donuts,
101 E. Fort Lowell Rd.
Jerry Peek / tucsonmurals.blogspot.com
Tucson murals
This mural is at Oury Park on West Saint Marys Road.
Jerry Peek / tucsonmurals.blogspot.com
Tucson murals
This mural can be found at Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School.
Jerry Peek / tucsonmurals.blogspot.com
Tucson murals
This jaguar mural is located near East Toole Avenue and North Seventh Avenue.
Update December 2019: This mural has been removed, but we are keeping the photo here for posterity.
Courtesy Dave Vangelder
El Rio Restoration Project
The El Rio Restoration Project uses the help of local artists and roughly 20 youth volunteers to restore the murals of Tucson artist, David Tineo. The artist has graced the El Rio Neighborhood Center with seven murals since 1976, however, the murals have faced vandalism and faded over time. This restoration occurred on Saturday, June 15th, 2019.
By David Martinez
Arizona Daily Star
Tucson murals
Detail of the boy in Ignacio Garcia's mural titled "PETA Piñata" in the alleyway near
31 N. Sixth Ave. on April 19, 2019, as part of the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson murals
Detail of the boy in Ignacio Garcia's mural titled "PETA Piñata" in the alleyway near
31 N. Sixth Ave. on April 19, 2019, as part of the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Linda Ronstadt, mural, music hall, 2022
Dwarfed by its size, muralist Rock Martinez, middle, stands in front of his image of singer Linda Ronstadt while hanging it on the stage of the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Hall was renamed after Ronstadt during a ceremony at the 40th annual International Mariachi Conference Espectacular Concert. Ronstadt is one of the founders of the festival.
A.E. Araiza / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Selena mural at American Eat Co.
The Selena mural on the back wall of American Eat Co. was painted by local artist Jonny Ballesteros.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
Joe Pagac, local Tucson artist, continues work on a bike mural at
601 N. Stone Ave. on April 15, 2019. Pagac is one of four artists who were chosen from a pool of 44 applicants to paint their creations in and near downtown as part of the Tucson Arts Brigade Downtown Mural Project.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Historic Y Mural
A mural titled "Sonora" on the side of the Historic Y building at
300 W. University Blvd. was completed on December 18, 2018. Karlito Miller Espinosa aka Mata Ruda, the artist, teaches an illustration class in the school of art at the University of Arizona. With the help of two of his students, Analaura Villegas and Brisa Tzintzun, he completed the commissioned mural within a week. Espinosa says the mural is a quilt of images that represent some of the different organizations that have offices in the building.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Sugar Hill neighborhood mural
Murals by Tucson Arts Brigade line a resident’s fence in the Sugar Hill neighborhood.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson murals
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
This mural was created by Joel Valdez and Rock Martinez. Find it at
197 E. Toole Ave. This mural has been removed, but we are keeping the photo here for posterity.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Sam Hughes School
This mural on the patio wall at Sam Hughes School is not available for public view, so we offer it here. It was painted by Carlos Encinas in 2012.
Carlos Encinas
Sam Hughes School
This mural on the patio wall at Sam Hughes School is not available for public view, so we offer it here. It was painted by Carlos Encinas in 2012.
Carlos Encinas
Tucson murals
Rachel Slick, Tim Schirack, and Alexandra Gjurasic painted a mural on the Cafe 54 building at 54 E. Pennington Street.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Hotel McCoy mural
A mural in progress. This is one of a series by Joe Pagac at the Hotel McCoy,
720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Hotel McCoy mural
Part of a series of murals by Joe Pagac at the Hotel McCoy,
720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Hotel McCoy mural
The first part of an episodic mural by Joe Pagac on the walls of the Hotel McCoy,
720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Hotel McCoy mural
Joe Pagac is painting an episodic mural inspired by a poem about Tucson and The Odyssey at Hotel McCoy,
720 W. Silverlake Road.
Joe Pagac
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Murals by artist Danny Martin and commissioned by the Why I Love Where I Live brand on the northern wall of Reproductions, Inc.,
234 E. 6th St. on Feb. 14, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. The murals were commissioned for Valentine's Day and the 106th anniversary of Arizona's statehood.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
A cyclist rides past a mural by artist Danny Martin, commissioned by the Why I Love Where I Live brand, on the northern wall of Reproductions, Inc.,
234 E. 6th St. on Feb. 14, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. The murals were commissioned for Valentine's Day and the 106th anniversary of Arizona's statehood.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Danny Martin Mural for Why I Love Where I Live
This mural,
234 E. 6th St., pays homage to Tucson's diversity. "There are different cultures and connections all playing off one another and creating something beautiful and unique," Kristin Tovar said.
Johanna Willett | This Is Tucson
Greetings From... Tucson mural
A mural by Greetings From... was painted in the alley behind Miller Surplus at 406 N. Sixth Ave., in February 2017 by Victor Ving and his girlfriend, photographer Lisa Beggs.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Rock Martinez mural
Artist Rock Martinez' latest mural of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera painted on a private residence near W. Cushing & Avenida del Palo Fierro in Tucson.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
The Talking Mural
Tierra Y Libertad worked with artists Alex Jimenez and Johanna Martinez on “The Talking Mural” on the Raspados Oasis building at
4126 S. 12th Ave.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tasteful Kitchen mural
This mural is located at The Tasteful Kitchen,
722 N. Stone Ave.
Alicia Vega
Mission Manor mural
This mural was painted by Mission Manor Elementary School students during the 1990-1991 school year. Find it at
600 W. Santa Rosa Street.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Farmer John's mural
This mural is located at The Slaughterhouse,
1102 W. Grant Road.
Alicia Vega
Barrio Centro mural
This mural is located on the wall next to the Lucky Wishbone at
2712 E. 22nd St.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Unity Amid Diversity mural
This mural was painted by a large group of people, and dedicated to the Primavera Foundation's "founders, staff and volunteers for providing help and hope to people of every diversity since 1983." Find it at
702 S. Sixth Ave.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
You have to get down to the south side to see this gem featuring the Virgin de Guadalupe from Rock "Cyfi" Martinez, creator of Agave Goddess. The mural is located at
Desert Suds CarWash, 4610 S. 12th Ave.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Cesar Chavez mural
Find this mural, by
Melchor Ramirez, in Cesar Chavez Park in the Five Points neighborhood, 760 S. Stone Ave.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Barrio El Hoyo mural
Find this mural on Simpson Street, just west of Main Avenue.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Barrio Viejo mural
This mural has lots of popular folk icons, like the Virgen de Guadalupe and the Aztec sun god Huitzilopochtli. It was originally painted in the '80s by students under the supervision of muralist Martin Moreno, but was touched up by the artist in 2011. Find the mural at
420 S. Main Ave.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Tucson murals
This mural is located behind
Exo Roast Co. on Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue.
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Clownfish mural
Andi Berlin | This Is Tucson
Dunbar/Spring Mural
This mural, painted by Susan Kay Johnson, is a reminder of the annual All Souls Procession. It's located along Ninth Avenue, south of University Boulevard.
Dinosaur mural
This dinosaur mural, by Chris Andrews, is located on the corner of Main Avenue and Helen Street.
Samantha Munsey / This Is Tucson
Wagon Burner Arts mural
Find this mural by Wagon Burner Arts on the corner of Grant Road and Martin Avenue.
Gloria Knott, This Is Tucson
Jessica Gonzales mural
Jessica Gonzales created two murals at The Tuxon.
Gloria Knott, This Is Tucson
Isaac Caruso mural
Isaac Caruso's juicy mural is located at
9 N. Scott Avenue.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson murals
Ignacio Garcia's Bill Walton riding a jackalope is on one of the walls of the Rialto Theatre in downtown Tucson. Find it on the east wall,
318 E. Congress St.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
