UA President promotes campus-wide coronavirus testing in MSNBC interview

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins appeared on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily" to discuss the plans to reopen campus for the fall semester.

Robbins highlighted efforts of UA researchers who developed coronavirus test kits and antibody tests, which will be offered voluntarily to approximately 60,000 students and employees.

Antibody testing does not identify whether a person has COVID-19. Rather, it detects if a person has antibodies that develop seven to 10 days after the virus has passed.

UA researchers believe that a positive antibody test provides some degree of immunity, but more data is needed to determine for how long and how much protection is given against future infection.

Current plans are for classes to be offered in a hybrid format in the fall. Hybrid courses provide a combination of face-to-face and online contact, according to UA.

"We're in the hybrid model, it's going to be very taxing on our professors, our staff, our IT people, to have to teach both but that's where we're going," Robbins said.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.