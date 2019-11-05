A University of Arizona Pride of Arizona marching band performance has received shoutouts from three members of the band No Doubt.

The group's performance, dubbed "The Music of No Doubt," was performed last weekend during Band Day. It featured No Doubt songs "Tragic Kingdom," "Don't Speak," "Hella Good," and "Just A Girl." No Doubt is headed by singer Gwen Stefani.

No Doubt members Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young have praised the performance on social media.

Dumont called the performance "pretty incredible," while Kanal said he was "floored" while watching the performance. 

Young posted a video of the performance, thanking Pride of Arizona for the medley. 

"Such an exciting and unexpected payoff for our students who've worked incredibly hard over the last 4 months to create this show," Pride of Arizona wrote on Facebook.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

