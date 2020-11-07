UA professor: Arizona could reach COVID-19 "crisis point" after Thanksgiving

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Pima County and Arizona, causing public-health experts to worry that conditions could grow dire over the holiday season.

“I don’t see us reaching any particular crisis point before Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “But once we hit Thanksgiving and move towards Christmas and New Year’s, I think we will eventually reach a crisis point.”

Total new cases recently increased from week to week by 32% in Pima County to 1,207, while the number of diagnostic tests increased by 11% from Oct. 18-24 to Oct. 25-31, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart of COVID-19 cases by date, as of Friday.

Over the same time frame, new cases increased statewide by 12% to 9,069, while the number of diagnostic tests conducted increased by 5%.

The percentage of positive diagnostic tests has also continued on an upward trend from week to week. It doubled in Pima County from 3% to 6% from the end of September through the last week in October, according to AZDHS data. And it nearly doubled statewide from 4% to 7% over the same time frame.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer, said the continuing increases are a result of community transmission. He said that he’s analyzed census tract data and addresses and found that there is no single locality that’s driving the increase.

“That’s the part that’s a little concerning and a little anxiety-provoking,” he said.