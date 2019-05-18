UA astronomy Professor Eric Pearce is preparing to ride across the West in a grueling three-day, 900-mile bicycle race that will be a first for him at that distance.
While testing his endurance through four states, the longtime competitive cyclist will also be riding for a good cause.
Pearce is raising money for Arizona Greyhound Rescue's campaign to build a new facility on four acres of land it acquired in Marana. He is seeking donations while participating in the Race Across the West, which begins June 11 in Oceanside, California. The course will finish in Durango, Colorado, 930 miles later.
Once opened, the rescue group's new Sol Dog Lodge and Training Center will offer low-cost veterinarian services, expanded kennel, training and boarding areas, along with a dog day-care facility. The grounds will include a memorial garden, walking trails and a pond for water training.
The rescue group will offer programs for all dog owners, have a respite center to care for dogs in emergency situations, space to provide training for support dogs and other amenities.
Mary Flores, development director for the rescue group, said the nonprofit was thrilled when Pearce offered to fundraise for its capital campaign.
"This came out of the blue," she said. "We had never met Eric before this."
The rescue group needs to raise another $300,000 to get the project started, which will begin with the building of a kennel on the land, which is east of Interstate 10 off of West Tangerine Road. The group has a smaller Sol Dog Lodge kennel on West Prince Road near I-10, which will be replaced when the new center opens.
Flores said the idea is to build a facility that can help more dogs — not just greyhounds — and more people, especially those with limited resources. The group hopes to start construction in the fall.
Pearce, 58, said the 930-mile race will be the longest ultra bike race he has participated in. In 2018, he completed the Hoodoo 300 in St. George, Utah, and finished the 300-mile event in about 19 hours, coming in second place in the 50+ age category.
He hopes to complete the June race in about 70 hours.
Pearce, who entered his first bike race in 1986, said his goal is not only to finish but to be among the top riders in his age category and qualify for the Race Across America either next year or in 2021.
The race will take riders from the beach, through the Imperial Valley of California, across the desert of Arizona into the higher elevations of Northern Arizona and onto the last portion through a corner of Utah into southwest Colorado.
He will ride pretty much continuously with three planned sleep breaks — one "catnap" and two slightly longer rests — and some stops for food. The race involves riding at night with a crew team following him in a vehicle. The headlights from the team vehicle will brighten the road ahead of him.
Race rules prohibit cyclists from riding in groups, so Pearce knows there will be long stretches of open road where he and his team will be alone. The hardest part, he said, is expected to be transitioning from the first night into the second day and getting through the Arizona desert in good shape: "Reality sets in in the desert heat of the day," he said, adding that most riders push through the first night as far as they can go before resting to get through much of the desert ahead of the heat. He'll wear a cooling vest during the hottest parts of the race.
Part of the race winds through the scenic Monument Valley on the Navajo Indian Reservation. Pearce has never cycled the entire course but is familiar with long stretches of it from his training, primarily in Northern Arizona.
His crew includes his wife, Cathy, and one of his sons, Jack. The team's job is to keep Pearce safe, help with his bikes — he plans to use two road bikes — and make sure he eats, gets some rest and stays hydrated.
Pearce said riders can expend about 8,000 calories a day racing and that he needs to eat about 400 calories per hour. "If you are not eating, you are losing weight fast," said Pearce.
He will mostly eat high-energy food — such as power bars and energy gels — while riding, but he said "sometimes you just need to stop and get a burrito."
Pearce said he has been training for the event by riding about 300 to 500 miles a week, including some weekend "sunrise to sunset" rides of about 170 miles. Pearce said he's not too worried about riding in the race among vehicle traffic, after all "I commute to work on my bike" in Tucson.
The Race Across the West will start simultaneously with the longer Race Across America, which will have riders cycling over 12 days across the country to Annapolis, Maryland. Riders of the shorter race depart first at one-minute intervals, followed by the riders in the cross-country race.
Pearce said there will be 26 solo racers in the western race, along with eight two-person teams and five four-person teams. The longer race will have 38 solo racers.
After the California leg of the race, Pearce said he expects to enter Arizona and pass through Parker in the early morning hours of June 12 and reach Prescott by that evening. If all goes according to plan, Pearce expects to pass through Flagstaff early on June 13 after a sleep break near Happy Jack. He should get through McElmo Canyon and Cortez, Colorado, and pedal into Durango sometime early on June 14.
Pearce said he's riding to bring awareness to Arizona Greyhound Rescue because of the good work the group does. He and his wife adopted two retired racing greyhounds — Chevy and Napa — when they lived in Boston. "They're wonderful dogs," Pearce said, adding he has long been fascinated with the history and temperament of greyhounds.
Flores said Pearce's partnership has not only helped bring Sol Dog Lodge closer to reality, but has created awareness about the project and rescue group in the local cycling community. "This is really wonderful for us," she said.