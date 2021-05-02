UA professor to use national award to shine light on women from native land

They were granted political asylum and refugee status, allowing Alshaibi to go to college and use financial aid where she studied photography.

“I really wanted to bring attention to and shed the light on experiences, not that only I had gone through in my life, what my mother did when she was young, but that continue to endure in the Middle East,” she said.

But instead of one day being a wartime photojournalist, she switched goals during college using her talents to try conceptual photography and obtaining a master’s degree.

She found her way to the University of Arizona, in a place she calls a strong city for Middle East studies.

“The University of Arizona has been absolutely critical to my success. I wind up getting a position here one year after graduate school,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to come back to the West and Southwest; I’m very obviously interested in border issues. The landscapes are familiar in the way that it reminds me of the Middle East.”

For the past 15 years, she has served as a professor, beginning as an assistant professor to help build the program to what it is today, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.