The University of Arizona’s Agnese Nelms Haury Program in Environment and Social Justice recently announced its award recipients for fall 2018.
The award recognizes those who have dedicated projects or research to social justice and environmental challenges. Projects demonstrate sustainability while establishing relationships between the UA and the community. It’s currently in its fourth year.
The two team projects awarded are:
“A New Habitat for Manufactured Housing in Tucson” which will focus on housing for low-income families. The goal for the project is to transform Tucson’s housing community into better places to live by correctly identifying the most vulnerable communities. The team was awarded nearly $60,000.
The second project is, “Engagement of Underserved Students in Biodiversity and Land-Use Issues through the Co-Management of Agriculture and Wildlife” which will explore a new approach to the production of fresh produce without damaging wildlife habitats. The team was awarded almost $131,000.
The faculty fellowships were awarded to two researchers at the school.
Patrisia Gonzales, associate professor in the Mexican American Studies and American Indian Studies, will be working to partner indigenous youth with indigenous activists to help with projects that impact the “bio-cultural” region. She hopes to connect people to public scholarships and raise awareness of human rights. She was awarded $76,000 by the program.
Celeste Gonzalez de Bustamante, associate professor in the School of Journalism, will focus on border research to help empower underrepresented voices. She hopes to help more people understand the U.S.-Mexico borderlands by creating an “accurate and diverse record of the region.” She was awarded $76,000 for her research.
“The Agnese Nelms Haury Program in Environment and Social Justice supports people working to protect our planet and ensure justice for those who inhabit it,” the program’s website said.