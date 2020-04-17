UA proposal shows no base tuition increases for incoming students

All incoming students at the University of Arizona won’t see increases in base tuition or fees in the upcoming school year, according to the administration’s final proposal released Friday.

“Our goals for the current semester have changed dramatically, as have our students’ circumstances,” said President Robert Robbins in a memo to the UA community.

“Our new priorities include making sure we make decisions in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of our students, employees and the greater community, as well as providing support for our students to successfully finish the semester and to stay on track toward the pursuit of their degrees.”

The university’s Guaranteed Tuition Plan would guarantee the same rates for four years for undergraduates, UA said. Mandatory fees for incoming graduate students would remain the same.

However, tuition for several UA colleges would increase in the fall.

UA’s Colleges of Medicine in Tucson and Phoenix will see resident tuition increased 3% for first-year students from $32,602 to $33,580. Incoming out-of-state and continuing medical students will not see an increase.