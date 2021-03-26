UA proposes no tuition hike for new, instate undergraduates, small increase for nonresidents

"The past year has been challenging on many levels, and in an unprecedented time like this, we felt it was important to keep tuition steady and predictable for our students and their families," said UA President Robert C. Robbins in a news release.

College of Medicine tuition at the Tucson campus will increase by 3% for first-year resident students and by 1% for nonresident students. College of Medicine tuition at the Phoenix campus will increase by 3% for all resident students and by 1% for all nonresident students.

The UA College of Veterinary Medicine will increase tuition for first-year resident and nonresident students by 2%, while second-year students will see no increase. Next year will be the second year the college is operating as the first and only public veterinary medicine school in Arizona.

The Arizona Board of Regents will hold a virtual public hearing for students and individuals to comment on the tuition proposals from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Instructions on how to comment, including a form to fill out to participate in the public hearing, will be posted under “public notices” on the ABOR website, www.azregents.edu. Comments on tuition proposals may also be submitted electronically to tuition@azregents.edu.

A virtual tuition workshop where presidents will present their proposals will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8. On Thursday, April 15, the board is expected to vote on tuition and fee proposals. The tuition workshop and board meeting will be livestreamed and instructions will be available through the regents' website.