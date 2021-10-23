UA psychology researchers leading $3 million study of Hispanic Health Paradox

"The bottom line is that researchers did not think the data was real. Their hypothesis was that maybe the data was wrong and that in someway the death certificates were off, or Hispanics would leave the United States and go to another country to die and their deaths were never recorded, or those with the best health came to the U.S.," explained Ruiz. "It remained controversial for roughly two decades, and it gained a lot of attention in about 2013. But today, the Hispanic Health Paradox is increasingly accepted as fact," said Ruiz who has studied the paradox for a decade.

In 2011-12, Ruiz said he did a meta-analysis compiling data from 58 studies that represented 4.6 million people in the United States, and the longitudinal study showed the hypothesis was correct. The researcher's findings and writings were published in medical, public health and psychological journals. "The Hispanic Health Paradox in general says Hispanics tend to live longer than other groups. They also tend to survive in the context of disease, including heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer's and many other conditions," said Ruiz.