UA ramps up COVID-19 response with to-go-style testing program

Since the UA was able to require testing last year — before Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law this summer preventing that — it would be difficult to draw a direct comparison between case counts on campus this week and this same time last year. But based on the information the UA has available from voluntary testing so far this semester, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases recorded at the end of last week are much lower than they were during roughly the same period in 2020.

According to information provided by UA, this time last year the university was experiencing a peak of new cases. On Sept. 14, 2020, the university recorded 261 positive cases and a positivity rate of 15.4%. Two days later, it recorded 245 positive tests and a record positivity rate of 17.5%.

As of last Friday, the university recorded 33 positive COVID-19 tests for a positivity rate of 1.7%.

State law also makes it impossible to know exactly how many UA students and staff have been fully vaccinated, but the university does know that 53% of students and 51% of employees have uploaded their vaccination cards, making them eligible for possible incentives.