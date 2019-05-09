The University of Arizona recently came in 62nd place in Forbes’ annual list of best value colleges.
This year’s ranking is a 46-spot jump from last year, the UA said in a press release.
As for the top spots: Brigham Young University came in first place, followed by Princeton and University of California, Irvine. Arizona State University trailed a few spots behind the UA at No. 67.
In addition to the best values list, the UA is also among Forbes' list of top colleges, placing No. 200 out of more than 600 colleges in the U.S.
To compile the best values list, Forbes analyzes data from 645 colleges and universities across the country. Forbes then ranks 300 of the institutions, giving scores based on net price and debt, mid-career alumni earnings, timely graduation rates, access for low-income students, and quality — mostly based on the Top Colleges list.
Both public and private institutions offering four-year degrees are included.
"I am so proud to see this 46-spot jump from last year's Forbes ranking," UA President Robert C. Robbins said in the release. "It is an incredible reflection of the University of Arizona's efforts to ensure that our students feel confident that they are making a wise educational and financial decision."