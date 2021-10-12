UA researchers focus on starving tumors, stunting cancer growth

A research team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center has discovered a new way of controlling blood vessel growth in tumors, a development that could make it easier to treat cancer patients.

"Tumors need blood vessels to deliver the oxygen and nutrients needed in order to grow," said former graduate student Andrea Casillas. This process of new blood vessels forming is called angiogenesis, and it's a way that cancer cells spread beyond the primary, or initial, tumor.

Assistant Professor Noel Warfel initiated this project, Casillas said, after studying the role of a pro-survival protein, Proviral Insert for the Moloney murine leukemia virus, or PIM1.

In his most recent research, Warfel — who specializes in cellular molecular medicine at the UA College of Medicine — identified how tumors with high levels of PIM1 were resistant to drugs that typically inhibit, or stunt, cancer growth. Tumors expressing PIM1, instead showed continued blood vessel growth in tumors.