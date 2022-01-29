UA researchers pilot device for early detection of ovarian cancer

“We have to figure out what normal looks like before we can start figuring out how to screen for abnormalities,” Heusinkveld said. Moreover, testing the falloposcope on fallopian tubes that are about to be removed makes the study, which the FDA has already classified as having a nonsignificant risk, even less risky. “If there’s any adverse effects from the device we’ll find out and it won’t cause any harm because they’re having their tubes removed anyway.”

Researchers are still years away from getting the device approved for widespread use. They’ll have to prove that the falloposcope can detect early ovarian cancer.

“A future step is going to be to use the device in women who are having their tubes and ovaries removed specifically because they’re at high risk for ovarian cancer,” Heusinkveld said, adding that about 5% of those high-risk patients will be diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer at the time of their preventative surgery. “When the device is used in that population of patients, then we’ll determine whether or not we can reliably detect the early stages of ovarian cancer.”

Once that’s proven, they’ll be able to offer high-risk patients who don’t want to have their tubes and ovaries removed the opportunity to get a screening.