UA researchers write shared origin story for two asteroids targeted by space missions

The simulations could also help explain why the two asteroids contain different moisture levels, despite being created from the same parent object and the same collision.

Scientists suspect Bennu has a higher amount of water-rich clay because it is made out of material from the parent object’s surface or that was farther away from the impact that shattered it. By contrast, Ryugu contains less moisture because its material came from the parent’s core or closer to the impact site, which exposed it to more heat and evaporation.

The findings were published on May 27 in the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists expect to learn even more in the coming years, as samples collected from the asteroids return to Earth on board the two spacecraft.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Hayabusa2 is currently making its way back to Earth. It is scheduled to arrive late this year with the rocks and dust it vacuumed up from Ryugu in 2019.

The university-led OSIRIS-REx mission is set to snatch its first tiny pieces of Bennu in October and return home with the material in September 2023.