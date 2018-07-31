Sustainable Landscapes Expo
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension's Cochise County office recently received a $2 million grant for a project centered around creating a healthy community.

The project is geared toward promoting a healthy lifestyle and involves the Cochise County Health and Social Services, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Cochise County Superintendent of Schools. 

The grant comes from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, an organization that also promotes a healthy lifestyle in the Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. 

"We are building community relationships to work together to make our county a healthy place to live," Cooperative Extension Agent Evelyn Whitmer said in a news release. "Working with our community partners, we are focusing on fresh foods in rural counties, leaderships skills, and family engagement."

Cooperative Extension is an organization that is committed to providing educational programs across Arizona. The organization uses "applied research and education to improve lives, families, communities, the environment, and economies in Arizona," according to their website.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott