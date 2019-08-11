The University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management online MBA program has been recognized as the fastest MBA program in the United States.
Great Business Schools ranked the UA’s program No. 1 after looking at the most reputable, flexible, online MBA programs designed with busy working professionals in mind, the Eller College of Management said in a press release.
Programs offering an accelerated degree were ranked based on tuition, student reviews, reputation and graduate salary.
The ranking speaks to the college’s commitment to provide relevant graduate business education to busy professionals, Pam Perry, interim associate dean of Eller MBA Programs, said in the news release.
The Eller Online MBA program is also ranked No. 21 overall and No. 15 among public programs by U.S. News & World Report.