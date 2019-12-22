UA's land-grant mission: Bringing education to the people

Since its establishment in 1885, the University of Arizona has been a designated land-grant institution. But what does being a land grant university mean in today’s world and how does this mission impact Arizona communities?

The UA’s land-grant mission is something that is often proclaimed as an accomplishment by university officials but is never really explained. For Jeffrey Silvertooth, associate dean and director for Arizona Cooperative Extension, the mission is a 157-year charge to bring education to the people.

“We are still working to carry out this fundamental land grant mission, and that is to make science practical and to bring the university to the people throughout our state,” Silvertooth said. “I believe in the power of that.”

Land-Grant history

With the passage of the Morrill Act in 1862, land-grant universities were established throughout the country to teach agriculture, science and engineering throughout their territories. The act reflected a growing demand for agricultural and technical education in the United States and sought to extend access to education to the working class.