UA seeing increase in need for mental health counseling services on campus

“This environment has given me an open space to deal with it and realize that there’s a bunch of people who are feeling the exact same way that I can communicate and talk to,” she said

Tidwell and Mendoza have each taken advantage of the campus mental health resources through CAPS. They both said their experience with CAPS was mostly positive and that their counselors connected them with great outside resources. However, they also said it takes some time to get an appointment because the counseling services have more students than it can serve.

Binder, the director of CAPS, acknowledged that the counseling service is working on expanding its staff but is also looking to make other changes in the department, including diversifying the staff to be more representative of the students it serves. CAPS also is looking to diversify treatment, experimenting with group counseling or meditation, in addition to just providing one-hour counseling.

“I don’t want to say we’re trying to get away from that, because that’s always going to be a very main need,” Binder said. “But we really think there’s major space to expand on it and not dilute the help you’re giving people but actually to help more people.”