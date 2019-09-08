University of Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea has signed on as featured speaker at an annual dinner benefiting local firefighters.
The 13th annual Fiesta de los Bomberos Feast and Fairways gala dinner, auction and golf tournament will be held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21. Proceeds from the event benefit cardiac, cancer, mental health and wellness programs for local firefighters, with the majority of the funds going to the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.
The nonprofit GTTF works to assist fire service members with unmet needs in the areas of training, technology, survivor's help, education and health and wellness. The organization serves roughly 1,700 firefighters in metro Tucson.
The event will also benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, with funds going towards its survivor support programs and firefighter safety research.
Feast and Fairways is a time for firefighters, their families, friends and supporters to celebrate the men and women of the fire service, while honoring the memory of fallen firefighters. The event kicks off Thursday, Sept. 19 with a safety seminar for fire service professionals.
Candrea will serve as the featured speaker during the Friday night dinner, with KIIM-FM morning radio host Shannon Black emceeing the event. The no-host bar and silent auction begin at 5:30, with dinner and a live band to follow.
The golf tournament is sold out, but dinner tickets are still available at feastandfairways.org.